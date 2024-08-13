Iran not asking for permission from West in using recognized rights: Spokesperson

Kanaani on Tuesday slammed a statement released by three European countries, France, Germany, and the UK, on the developments in the region.

He said, “The statement by the heads of the three European states was published at a time when the Israeli regime continues to commit all kinds of international crimes, including genocide and war crimes against the defenseless Palestinian nation, due to the indifference of the Western countries supporting the regime.”

“The impunity of the Zionist authorities has added to their shamelessness in committing the most wicked offenses and international crimes,” he added.

Kanaani also pointed to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and blasted the United Nations and the UN Security Council for their failure to adopt a deterrent move against the criminal Zionist regime for more than ten months.

He also warned that the Zionist regime’s inhumane crimes against the Palestinian nation and its assassinations overseas take on new dimensions every day.

The Iranian diplomat added, “Surprisingly, no practical and effective measures have been taken by Western countries, including Germany, France, and the UK, to stop or deal with the crimes.”

Kanaani further noted, “The statement by the three mentioned countries, without making any objection against the Zionist regime’s offenses and international crimes, shamelessly demands the Islamic Republic of Iran not take any deterrent measures against the regime that has violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed, “Such demands are void of political logic, in complete contradiction to the principles and rules of international law, and excessive.”

He said the trio’s request is regarded as a “public and practical support for the origin of international crimes and terrorism in the region, and as an encouragement and reward to those who order and commit genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Kanaani stressed, “If the mentioned countries are really looking for peace and stability in the region, they should once and for all stand against the belligerence and adventurism of the apartheid Israeli regime, and immediately stop the war against Gaza and the odious and horrific slaughter of Palestinian women, children and defenselessness citizens.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is firm and resolute in defending its sovereignty and national security, as well as helping to establish lasting stability in the region and creating deterrence against the real origin and main source of insecurity and terrorism in the region,” Kanaani stated and emphasized, “it won’t ask for permission from anyone to use its established rights.”

The spokesperson for the Iranian diplomatic service reiterated that the inaction of the states and the UN Security Council towards the savagery of the brutal Zionist regime, and also the large-scale political and military support by the Western governments to the regime, is the main factor in the spread of the crisis in the region.

He held the supporters of the Israeli regime responsible for its ongoing and unrestricted crimes in Gaza and West Asia.