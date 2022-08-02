Iran FM says parties to nuclear deal assessing EU proposal

Amirabdollahian made the comment in an interview in response to a question about the latest status of the talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) which the US withdrew from in 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran and throwing the JCPOA into disarray.

The top Iranian diplomat said that Tehran has over the past four months exchanged messages with Washington through the EU over the removal of sanctions, and now Borrell has prepared a draft of stances by different parties, presenting it as the proposal of the European Union coordinator.

All the parties are currently assessing the proposal in their capitals, Amirabdollahian added.

He added that the framework of the negotiations, the red lines and the goal of the talks are clear, adding that Iran has announced its readiness to attend talks in Vienna at a specified date after it completes assessing the approaches.

Amirabdollahian noted that the Foreign Ministry, as the responsible body for the JCPOA revival talks, is pursuing the negotiations with accuracy to uphold the Iranian nation’s rights.

He stated that it is important for Iran that its red lines are completely considered in a future agreement.

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated that the Islamic Republic is serious to reach a strong, good and durable agreement, adding that a deal is within reach if the US acts realistically and flexibly in the possible future talks.