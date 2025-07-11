Iran parl’t speaker: Over 500 Israelis killed in recent war with Iran 

His remarks came in a televised interview aired on Thursday night.

Ghalibaf discussed the strategic dimensions and background of the imposed war launched by the Israeli regime against Iran on June 13.

He highlighted the role of Iran’s Leader in unifying the nation and forming a “90-million-strong core” of national resistance.

Ghalibaf stated that Iran had achieved 90% success in its missile strikes during the second half of the conflict and maintained aerial and ground control over Israeli-occupied territories.

He cited figures from Israel’s own security studies center, noting 3,520 wounded and estimating the death toll to exceed 500.

He also emphasized that Iran’s military strategies were continuously updated during the war, using the conflict as a real-world testing ground for its missile capabilities.

In addition to destroying Israeli military sites, Iran disabled several of Israel’s air defense systems, Ghalibaf asserted.