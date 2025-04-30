Iran’s Parlianent: No foreign involvement in Shahid Rajaei blast

Following a briefing in Tuesday’s commission session attended by the two lawmakers sent to the port for an on-site investigation, it was concluded that the incident was rooted in domestic factors, particularly negligence and failure to observe safety protocols.

Rezaei emphasized that while preliminary findings rule out foreign sabotage, a complete and detailed technical review is still underway.

He underlined the commission’s demand for a thorough and uncompromising investigation and called for legal action against any individuals found responsible.

A massive explosion and fire erupted at Shahid Rajaei Port in Iran’s southern city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday which lead to death of more than 70 people and one thousand injuries.