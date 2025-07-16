Iran’s parliament elects three legal experts to Guardian Council

In the open session, lawmakers reviewed the qualifications and programs of six candidates nominated by the judiciary for the legal expert positions. Following individual presentations and discussions, a paper ballot vote was held.

Out of the 269 lawmakers present, Hadi Tahan Nazif received the highest number of votes with 257, followed by Gholamreza Molaei-Beygi with 226, and Seyed Behzad Poursaeed with 178 votes. The three individuals were elected to serve as the Council’s legal members for a new term.

The Guardian Council consists of 12 members: six Islamic jurists appointed by the Leader and six legal experts nominated by the judiciary and approved by Parliament.

The Council plays a central role in Iran’s legislative process and electoral oversight, including approving candidates for presidential and parliamentary elections.