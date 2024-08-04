Iran parliament demands deterrent move against Israel

In a speech at the parliament on Sunday, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said, “I, on behalf of the lawmakers elected by the people, as well as the general public in Iran, declare that the parliament demands a deterrent response while preserving the national interests, to duly avenge the blood of our martyred guest.”

Qalibaf added the parliament fully supports the response, of any type and at any time, to the targeted Israeli assassination of Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday.

He stressed that the Israeli aggression on Iran’s territorial integrity should not go unanswered and “our powerful military forces, by relying on God’s eternal power and popular support, will teach a historic lesson to the terrorist enemy and its deceitful supporter, the US.”

Qalibaf underscored that after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, launched by Palestinian resistance factions and led by Hamas, on Oct 7 last year “the main security elements of the Zionist regime collapsed and it was the beginning of the end of Israel’s existence.”

The Iranian parliament speaker labeled the assassination as a “psychological operation” and an attempt to pass off Israel’s failures on the ground against resistance fighters as victory.