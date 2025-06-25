Iran Parliament approves plan to suspend cooperation with IAEA

Alireza Salimi, a member of the Parliament’s Presidium, announced in an interview with Fars News Agency that both the general outlines and specific provisions of the plan had been approved in the open session of Parliament.

He stated: “According to the Parliament’s resolution under this plan, IAEA inspectors are not permitted to enter the country for inspections unless the security of Iran’s nuclear facilities and its peaceful nuclear activities is guaranteed — and such permission is subject to the approval of the Supreme National Security Council.”

Salimi added: “The Parliament has stipulated penalties for individuals who allow IAEA inspectors to enter the country. The resolutions cover both safeguards-related cooperation and cooperation beyond safeguards.”

This plan was passed following the IAEA’s recent report on Iran’s nuclear program to the Agency’s Board of Governors — a report which paved the way for US and Israeli aggression against Iran and attacks on several of its nuclear facilities.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has, until now, extended the highest level of cooperation with the IAEA — even beyond its safeguards obligations.