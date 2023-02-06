Iran parl. Speaker praises Leader’s “fatherly pardon”

Ghalibaf said the leader distinguished between those who were deceived and those who were instigating things from the very beginning of the rioting, noting that the recent pardon plays a key role in restoring unity and national solidarity.

He called on all officials to follow suit on the leader’s behavior and not allow enemies to prevent the restoration of national solidarity in the aftermath of the incidents.

On Sunday, Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei approved amnesty and commutation of sentences for a large number of people charged or convicted for involvement in recent rioting and protests.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued the decree in response to a request by the head of Iran’s judiciary.

The clemency will only apply to those who have not committed espionage, murder, destruction of public property and are not affiliated to foreign spy agencies.

This comes as Iran is marking the forty-fourth anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of 1979.