Iran, Pakistan to Expand Trade Ties through Virtual B2B Meetings

Knowledge-based, innovative, and high-tech companies of Iran and Pakistan will have the chance to hold direct online negotiations and explore avenues for developing business relations between the two sides.

Those interested can sign up to participate in these online B2B meetings, which are due to be held by the Iranian Company for Development of Trade Exhibitions and Events, with the support of the Corridor of Export Development and Technology Exchanges of the Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

In recent years, Pakistan has been one of the main export destinations for Iranian companies, and the trade balance between the two countries has always remained positive in Iran’s favour.

The Pakistani market has numerous capacities for investors; however, it has been neglected by some Iranian economic activists.

The Iranian Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology is supporting this B2B meeting to open this huge gate to Iranian businesses.

Five face-to-face online meetings are to be held between the Iranian and Pakistani companies in the upcoming event.

The meetings can be held either in group or in private, and the Iranian companies will have the right to reject or approve the Pakistani businesses applying for the meeting.

For those interested in participation, the deadline for registration is December 24, 2020.

