Iran, Pakistan Discuss Closer Trade Cooperation

Iran and Pakistan have agreed to forge closer trade relations and boost mutual cooperation with the conclusion of new agreements.

Iranian Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Alireza Razmhosseini held a phone conversation with Pakistani Minister of Commerce, Textile, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

During their talks, the Iranian minister said he was pleased to see the Rimdan-Gabd border crossing opened, and said activities at that border point should be boosted to further enhance mutual trade transactions.

The Ridman-Gabd border point is the second official border crossing between Iran and Pakistan.

Razmhosseini also invited the Pakistani official to take part in the ninth meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee to be held in Tehran.

The Iranian minister said talks on a free trade agreement will be finalized at the planned meeting.

He expressed hope bilateral tiles will further expand with the conclusion of joint agreements and memoranda of understanding.

He also invited Pakistani investors to work in Iran.

The Pakistani official, in turn, said he was happy to see the Rimdan-Gabd border crossing opened, expressing his country’s readiness to boost mutual trade ties.

He also announced that his country would be keen to take part in the ninth meeting of the Iran-Pakistan Joint Trade Committee.

He said Islamabad seeks long-term trade with Tehran, adding mutual trade will definitely increase in the future.

He then stressed the importance of mutual investment in both countries.