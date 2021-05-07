Iran, P4+1 Resolved to Reach Conclusion in ‘Shortest Time Possible’

Delegations from Iran and the P4+1 wrapped up a fresh round of the JCPOA Joint Commission’s talks in Vienna on Friday, May 7, 2021.

The participants decided to immediately start expert-level and technical consultations and work on the drafts.

All parties once again underlined their seriousness to reach a conclusion in the shortest time possible.

As in previous rounds, the Iranian delegation was chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, and the meeting was chaired by Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

Bilateral meetings were held between Araqchi and Mora before the plenary meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission.