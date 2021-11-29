Iran, P4+1 negotiations begin in Vienna

Iran and the P4+1 group have begun a new round of talks in the Austrian capital Vienna aimed at lifting anti-Tehran sanctions.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is taking place in the Palais Coburg hotel.

Deputy foreign ministers and political directors of the foreign ministries of the Islamic Republic and the P4+1 group namely Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany are taking part in the meeting on Monday.

The session is chaired by European External Action Service Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora, and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani is heading the Iranian delegation as its chief negotiator.

Iran says the talks are focused on finding ways to remove all sanctions imposed on Iran since the United States’ unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA in May 2018.

“We have entered the negotiations with a strong will and strong preparation to lift illegal and oppressive sanctions,” Iran’s chief negotiator said ahead of the latest Vienna talks.

Tehran also insists that the United States must offer guarantees that it will not violate its commitments or withdraw from the deal again.

American negotiators are also present in the city but are not taking part in the meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission because Iran says it will not talk to the party that unilaterally pulled out from the nuclear agreement.