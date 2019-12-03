Iran Offers China 25-Year Strategic Roadmap

Iran has charted a major plan at the highest levels of the Islamic Republic’s establishment for strategic relations with China for 25 years, which has been endorsed by Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the top Iranian military commander said in a meeting with Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff Department of China’s Central Military Commission Major General Shao Yuanming, held in Tehran on Tuesday.

“The Supreme Leader of the (Islamic) Revolution regards the relations between Iran and China as strategic, and the Chinese president holds the same view on the ties,” Major General Baqeri added.

He also underlined that the policies or hostile acts of the other countries would by no means affect the ties between Iran and China, adding, “I hope that the Chinese officials’ view about the document in adjusting relations (with Iran) and their response to our strategic proposal would result in the continuation of growing relations.”

Iran and China have common interests and face common threats as well, the Iranian commander added, highlighting the ample opportunities available for cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

For his part, Major General Shao, who also chairs the Joint Military Commission of Iran and China, said a September visit to China by Major General Baqeri paved the way for close cooperation between the armed forces of the two nations.