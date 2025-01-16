Iran rebuts NYT story on contact with Elon Musk over release of Italian journalist

Esmaeil Baghaei rejected on Thursday the report by The New York Times newspaper as “prevarication and media fantasy” after the American daily claimed that the release of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was the result of Musk’s contact with Iran’s ambassador at the UN.

Citing two Iranian officials, who were allegedly both familiar with the terms of the prisoner exchange, the paper claimed, “Mr. Musk helped secure the release of Ms. Sala by reaching out to Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani.”

Last week, Tehran released Italian journalist Sala who had been arrested on December 19, 2024, for violating Iran’s laws.