Iran rebuts NYT story on contact with Elon Musk over release of Italian journalist

IFP Media Wire
Esmael baghaei

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry has dismissed a media story that Elon Musk, a close ally of US President-elect Donald Trump, has played a role in the release of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala from Iran.

Esmaeil Baghaei rejected on Thursday the report by The New York Times newspaper as “prevarication and media fantasy” after the American daily claimed that the release of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala was the result of Musk’s contact with Iran’s ambassador at the UN.

Citing two Iranian officials, who were allegedly both familiar with the terms of the prisoner exchange, the paper claimed, “Mr. Musk helped secure the release of Ms. Sala by reaching out to Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani.”

Last week, Tehran released Italian journalist Sala who had been arrested on December 19, 2024, for violating Iran’s laws.

