IFP ExclusiveNuclear

Iran’s nuclear safety center: No traces of depleted uranium found in U.S. attacks

By IFP Editorial Staff
US Attack Iran

The National Center for Nuclear Safety and Security of Iran has announced that, based on current assessments, there is no evidence indicating the use of depleted uranium in the recent U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iranian territory.

The Center addressed circulating claims on social media suggesting the use of depleted uranium munitions by the aggressor.

“We inform the honorable people of Iran that our investigations to date have revealed no signs of depleted uranium use,” the statement said.

The Center clarified that depleted uranium, known for its high density and armor-piercing capabilities, is typically employed in specialized munitions fired from tanks or aircraft to enhance warhead penetration.

The statement comes amid growing concerns over the humanitarian and environmental impacts of the the recent United States’ and Israeli regime’s aggression, particularly following reports of advanced munitions used in attacks targeting both military and civilian infrastructure.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

