Iran’s nuclear facilities not impacted in Israeli raids: UN

“IAEA inspectors are safe and continue their vital work. I call for prudence and restraint from actions that could jeopardise the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive materials,” Grossi wrote on X.

The Israeli army targeted military centers in the Iranian provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam in the early hours of Saturday despite warnings from Iran that any adventurism by Israeli would face a harsh response.

Iran announced its air defense system intercepted and countered the attacks, with limited damage reported in some areas.

The extent of the incident is currently under investigation.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has defended Tehran’s right “to defend itself against external aggressive acts”.