Iran nuclear chief urges IAEA to condemn terrorist attacks in Iran

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami has urged the UN nuclear agency, the IAEA, to clarify its stance on the attack on Tessa Kara Complex near Tehran.

Eslami said the nuclear site once came under a terrorist attack by the Zionist regime and it is necessary that International Atomic Energy Agency clarify its position on the incident.

He also said installing cameras at the facility is not binding under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and that the IAEA know this.

The agency says Iran has failed to fully honor the terms of a deal struck some three weeks ago to allow the watchdog’s inspectors to service monitoring equipment in the country.

At the same time Iran’s envoy to IAEA has said that the director general’s report isn’t accurate and goes beyond the agreed terms of the joint statement. Meanwhile, Iran insists that the agency must first condemn the terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage against its nuclear facilities.