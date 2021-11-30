Iran nuclear chief: U.S. must remove all sanctions

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s nuclear chief says the United States must remove all its sanctions against Tehran if it wants to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami says talks between Iran and the P4+1 in Vienna are about a return of the United States to the JCPOA and therefore the Americans must effectively remove all their sanctions in a verifiable manner.

Iran and the remaining parties to its nuclear deal resumed their talks in Vienna on Monday with the Islamic Republic’s lead negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani insisting that the talks are aimed at finding ways to remove anti-Iran sanctions imposed since 2018 when the U.S. unilaterally left the international deal.

Also on the latest visit of the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency to Iran, Eslami noted that Rafael Grossi’s trip was part of IAEA’s routine work in Iran.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here