Iran nuclear chief rules out direct talks with US, vows to rebuild damaged facilities

Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), told Sky News that Tehran remains committed to restoring infrastructure targeted in illegal attacks by the US and Israel earlier this year.

“It is natural for facilities to be damaged in military strikes,” he said, adding, “What matters is that science, knowledge, technology and industry have deep roots in Iran’s history.”

Eslami defended Iran’s right to develop nuclear capabilities for peaceful purposes.

Responding to concerns about Iran’s high-level uranium enrichment, he said it does not necessarily mean a weapons program.

“We need higher enrichment levels for precise measurement tools and for safety systems in our reactors,” he said, adding that international sanctions force Iran to produce equipment that it cannot import.

Echoing remarks made by the Iranian leader on Tuesday, the AEOI chief said direct talks with Washington are “pointless,” saying the US is engaged in decades of hostility toward Iran, including recent military actions.

He also criticized American negotiators for abandoning previous indirect talks and failing to honor agreements.