Iran’s nuclear chief confirms launch of new centrifuges at Natanz nuclear site

Mohammad Eslami said Iran has now launched the third cascade of centrifuges at Natanz.

He however said this is confidential and that the International Atomic Energy Agency must observe confidentiality, but the body has as usual leaked such information in violation of the rule.

Eslami added that Iran as a member of the IAEA, abides by the agency’s treaties and carries out all its activities under the supervision of the UN oversight body.

He stressed that in view of all those points, Iran in advance notifies the IAEA of all its plans, intentions and actions.

Eslami added that the agency’s reports over the past few days are based on Iran’s official announcements of its actions that are in line with its strategic action law and its policy to reduce the country’s commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Iran began to roll back its obligations under the agreement after former US president Donald Trump got Washington out of the JCPOA in 2018 and reinstated sanctions on the Islamic Republic.