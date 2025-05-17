Iran’s nuclear chief: 25% of IAEA inspections in 2024 targeted Iran, despite just 3% of global capacity

Speaking after a meeting with members of the international Pugwash Conference on Science and World Affairs on Saturday, Eslami criticized “politicized narratives” surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

“There is an unprofessional and politically motivated portrayal that suggests Iran is moving toward military nuclear capabilities,” he said, stressing that Iran’s defense doctrine categorically rejects nuclear weapons.

Eslami reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear development, asserting that the country’s nuclear activities remain fully transparent and are conducted under constant IAEA monitoring.

“No other country is subject to such intensive oversight,” he added.

He also praised Iran’s Foreign Ministry for organizing the meeting, calling it a valuable platform to clarify Iran’s nuclear policy and counter hostile perceptions.

The Pugwash organization, established to reduce global threats from nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction, facilitates dialogue between scientists, policymakers, and experts to promote science-based solutions to global security challenges.