Iran open to nuclear adjustments but rejects full halt to enrichment, says paper

The commentary struck a cautiously optimistic tone, noting the talks could determine whether diplomacy remains viable.

While rejecting Washington’s reported demands for complete cessation of nuclear activities – calling this a “red line” – the paper suggested Iran might reconsider enrichment percentages. It emphasized Iran’s nuclear program is exclusively peaceful and compliant with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAE) safeguards.

Regional dynamics may favor compromise, the analysis noted, explaining with the US distracted by China competition and regional players like Saudi Arabia pursuing détente, neither side appears eager for confrontation.

The paper cited Iran’s defensive military posture and Washington’s “lack of appetite for new Middle East conflicts” as stabilizing factors.

However, the editorial warned progress depends on the US avoiding “unrealistic demands” influenced by “warmongering circles.”

LIt framed current negotiations as a test of American sincerity, recalling past “breaches of commitments.”

The talks, mediated by Oman, follow initial discussions held earlier this month in Muscat. Observers suggest they may set the tone for whether stalled 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal revival talks can resume.