Iran Not Expected to Abide by JCPOA While Under Sanctions: Envoy

Iran’s representative to international organizations in Vienna says Tehran should not be expected to make good on its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran had every right to scale down its obligations under the nuclear accord.

“Whatever we have done, so far, to reduce our commitments has been in accordance with our rights under the JCPOA, and cannot be regarded as a violation of, or non-compliance with the JCPOA,” he said.

“The reason is that other countries, including the United States, the EU and the three European countries failed to deliver on their commitments under the JCPOA with regards to the lifting of sanctions,” he explained.

“These countries should not expect Iran to remain committed to its obligations while it is under the most intense and brutal unilateral sanctions by the US,” the Iranian envoy added.

“I said it clearly today that the countries which asked Iran to stop its remedial measures, should know that this is not an appropriate and proper expectation,” he said.