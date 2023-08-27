Iran: No reduction in amount of uranium enriched

“[Uranium] enrichment is done based on the Strategic Action Plan and within the framework of the general policies of the Establishment,” said Mohammad Eslami at a Sunday press conference on the sidelines of a ceremony where Iran unveiled a new nuclear achievement.

He then took a question about sites in the country which were the subject of controversy with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Negotiations with the IAEA are not at issue. Our issue is interaction with the IAEA, which takes place in line with the Safeguards agreement and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT),” he explained.

“Of the four sites in questions, two sites have remained, and we hope issues surrounding them will be resolved through engagement with the IAEA,” he said.

The IAEA informed Iran back in May it was closing the case of traces of nuclear material allegedly discovered at a site in Marivan in western Iran and Fars Province.

The other two sites are located in Varamin and Turquzabad, both on the outskirts of Tehran.

Eslami announced that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s deputy is to Travel to Tehran for talks with the Iranian officials.

“I will also attend a general meeting of the IAEA to be held in Vienna and will meet Grossi,” he noted.