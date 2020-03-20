Iran, Nigeria Discuss COVID-19 Pandemic

The foreign ministers of Iran and Nigeria have discussed the latest situation regarding the spread of the deadly coronavirus in different countries.
In a telephone conversation on Thursday night, Iran’s Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Nigerian counterpart Geoffrey Onyeama discussed the latest developments in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.
The problems in face of the Corona virus, the deterrent effects of US unilateral and illegal sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran’s confrontation with the disease, and humanitarian issues related to prisoners were among the topics discussed by the Iranian and Nigerian foreign ministers.