IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Iran extends nationwide flight cancellations following missile attacks on Israel

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Airport

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization has extended the cancellation of all flights across the country until 5 am local time on Thursday (01:30 GMT, Wednesday) to ensure safety and address regional conditions following a missile operation against Israel.

The spokesperson for the organization, Jafar Yazarloo, made the announcement, adding that airlines will provide necessary updates regarding future flights amid the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.

The decision was made after Iran’s much-anticipated response to the occupying regime by striking Israeli targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories with a barrage of missiles on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGCC) said the missile strikes were in response to the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and IRGC commander General Abbas Nilforoushan.

