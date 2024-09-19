Iran calls for Muslim unity to counter threats

The Iranian president made the statement during his address to the 38th International Islamic Unity Conference, which began in Tehran on Thursday with over 144 Shiite and Sunni scholars from 36 countries in attendance.

Pezeshkian said Muslims must unite to protect their dignity and drive out those who covet their lands.

He stated that the enemy sows discord among Muslim nations, which can only be overcome through unity.

“Unity and coherence will boost Muslims’ power,” the president added.

He also slammed Muslim nations’ inaction in the face of Israeli criminal acts against the Palestinian people, as well as the regime’s destruction of hospitals and mosques.

“Israel commits crimes because we (Muslims) do not share a common position and voice. We do not have Islamic unity,” Pezeshkian noted.

The Iranian president emphasized the importance of Muslim nations believing in and putting unity into practice.

He warned that any division among Muslims is like walking on “the edge of fire” and that no power will be able to counter Muslim nations if they foster unity.