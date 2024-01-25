Iran makes multi-phase pumps for oil sector with 40 times more profitability

Rouhollah Dehghani, Iran’s vice president for science, technology and knowledge-based economy, told reports that investments are being made to manufacture the product, adding that details will be revealed in the future.

Multi-phase pumps are increasingly used around the world as a means of more economic and environment friendly oil and gas transport.

Underlining the achievements by knowledge-based companies, Dehghani said plans are underway to recruit thousands of Iranian experts in various fields.