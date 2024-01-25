Thursday, January 25, 2024
Iran makes multi-phase pumps for oil sector with 40 times more profitability

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rouhollah Dehghani Firouz Abadi

Knowledge-based companies in Iran have made a multi-phase pump for the oil sector which is 40 times more profitable than the older versions, the Iranian vice president says.

Rouhollah Dehghani, Iran’s vice president for science, technology and knowledge-based economy, told reports that investments are being made to manufacture the product, adding that details will be revealed in the future.

Multi-phase pumps are increasingly used around the world as a means of more economic and environment friendly oil and gas transport.

Underlining the achievements by knowledge-based companies, Dehghani said plans are underway to recruit thousands of Iranian experts in various fields.

