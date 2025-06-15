Iran says arrested Mossad team members

The Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA) announced on Saturday two Mossad agents were apprehended in Savojbolagh County in Alborz province, northwestern Iran.

With the efforts of the Alborz Provincial Police Intelligence Organization, two members of the Mossad terrorist team were arrested, FARAJA announced.

They were making bombs, explosives, booby traps, and electronic equipment in a team house, it added.

The terrorist Mossad agency is responsible for espionage activities and covert operations outside of Israeli borders.

Iranian security officials have repeatedly pointed out that Iranians remain vigilant against the Israeli enemy which has been making its utmost efforts to harm the Iranian nation in past decades.

On Friday morning, the Tel Aviv regime launched a new aggression against the Islamic Republic, this time resulting in the assassination of several top Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, in addition to killing many civilians, including women and children.

In response to the Israeli aggression, Iran launched extensive missile and drone strikes on the occupied Palestinian territories on Friday and Saturday, while acting in self-defense.

The Iranian strikes targeted military-industrial sites in cities such as the capital Tel Aviv, the occupied port city of Haifa, etc.