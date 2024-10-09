Iran mission says no Iranian among dead, injured in Israeli missile attack on Damascus

The mission issued a strong condemnation following an Israeli missile strike that targeted a residential building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus on Tuesday.

Some media outlets claimed that Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi was in the targeted building. However, it was confirmed that Araghchi is currently in Tehran.

“The Israeli enemy has committed another crime, targeting a residential building in Damascus with a cowardly missile attack, killing innocent children and women,” the statement reads.

The embassy expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

According to Syrian sources, the attack involved four missiles aimed at a building near the Sheikh Saeed area, claiming at least 7 civilian lives and injuring 11 others.

Israel has been carrying out airstrikes in Syria for years, often targeting what it claims are Iranian military assets and arms shipments.

Eight Iranian military advisors were among the dead in Israel’s airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1.