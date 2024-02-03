Iran mission confirms military advisor killed in Israeli raid on Syria

“A Zionist terrorist group violating international regulations and Syria’s sovereignty launched a missile strike on a residential neighborhood on the outskirts of Damascus, killing a military advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” announced the Iranian Embassy in Syria.

The Israeli regime attacked numerous areas south of Damascus from the direction of the Golan Heights on Friday, wrote the mission on X social media platform on Friday night.

It added that the Zionist regime should wait for a response to “its crime.”

Upon an official request by Damascus, the Islamic Republic of Iran has deployed its military advisors in Syria to help its government fight terrorist groups like remnants of Daesh.

According to media reports, the Iranian military advisor with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on the southern outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus early Friday.

The IRGC advisor, Saeed Alidadi, was a member of the Quds Force’s Holy Shrines Defenders in the south of Damascus to help the Syrian government in its anti-terror operations,

Israeli warplanes launched the aerial strikes on several locations in Sayyidah Zeinab district, causing material damage, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli regime has upped the ante against Iranian forces in recent weeks.

Prominent IRGC Commander Razi Mousavi was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike in Syria on December 24.