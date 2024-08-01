Iran military commanders emphasize strong response regarding assassination of Hamas leader

Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, said on Thursday that the resistance front will give the necessary response to the Zionist crime of assassinating Ismail Haniyeh.

General Mousavi referred to Haniyeh as one of the most prominent resistance leaders and emphasized that his loss is a great tragedy.

Meanwhile Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, also commented on the sidelines of Haniyeh’s funeral in Tehran regarding Iran’s reaction and retaliation for the martyrdom of the Hamas Political Bureau Chief, stating: “This will definitely happen.”

General Bagheri stressed that various actions must be taken and that the Zionists will certainly regret it.

Haniyeh, along with one of his bodyguards, was assassinated on Wednesday at his residence in Tehran. A funeral procession was held for the deceased in Tehran on Thursday.

Iran says the Israeli regime has breached its territorial integrity and national sovereignty by killing Haniyeh as he was a guest of the Islamic Republic.