Iran military chief discusses defense ties with new Pakistani counterpart

In a phone conversation on Tuesday, Baqeri told Munir that bilateral defense and security cooperation between Iran and Pakistan was growing and said that trend should continue.

The two sides also referenced past cooperation in the area of border security and the fight against terrorism, and stressed the importance of the idea of turning the common border between Iran and Pakistan into a border of “friendship and brotherliness.”

Major General Baqeri went on to invite General Munir to Tehran on an official visit, and the Pakistani general extended an invitation of his own to Baqeri to visit Islamabad.