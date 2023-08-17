Iran says has made many atomic achievements despite threats, sanctions 

Mohammad Eslami said Iran has created so many possibilities during the 13th administration’s tenure that, under normal circumstances, it would have taken 11 years to do so.

Eslami cited the heavy water produced by the Arak Khandab nuclear facility as an example, saying it has many customers.

He added that heavy water derivatives are very expensive and Iran is completing investment in the field with high added value.

Eslami was speaking to journalists who were visiting the Khandab facility in central Iran.

Eslami noted that Iran’s adversaries have demonized its nuclear program and this politicized the issue and made it difficult for Tehran to defend its atomic activities.

He also said the output of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran under threats and sabotage attacks is a manifestation of the belief of each and every Iranian scientist in the nuclear industry.

The Iranian nuclear chief underlined that at a time when the country is facing a propaganda campaign and psychological warfare, young Iranian experts are pressing ahead and the AEOI has been transformed from a research body into an industrial complex.