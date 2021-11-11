Iran maintain unbeaten run with dramatic win over Lebanon

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

Iran’s national football team have secured a dramatic win over Lebanon, retaining their position at top of Group A of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Iran defeated Lebanon 2-1 at Saida Stadium on Thursday with a show of strength in the added time.

Lebanon’s Soony Saad scored a first-half goal giving the hosts a very valuable lead.

But Iran finally managed to maintain its unbeaten run with added time goals from Sardar Azmoun in the 91st minute and later Ahmad Nourollahi.

The Asian Football Confederation’s website published a report on the dramatic match hailing Iran’s last-minute comeback which guaranteed the team’s victory over Lebanon.

Iran currently lead Group A with 13 points from five games followed by South Korea.
The top two teams in each of Asia’s qualifying groups will make it to the finals in Qatar.

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here