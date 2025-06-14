IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran long-range Arash drones hit targets in Israeli-occupied areas

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian military sources have confirmed that a number of Arash suicide drones launched by the Iranian Army have struck designated targets in Israeli-occupied territories.

According to Iran’s news agencies, the drone operation was conducted in response to the Israeli aggression against Iran.

The report states that several types of Arash drones hit their intended targets deep inside the occupied territories, causing destruction.

The Arash drone is a domestically designed and manufactured Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with an estimated range of 2,000 kilometers. It features a cylindrical body, a vertical tail, and dual wings positioned at the rear.
Powered by a piston engine, the drone is designed for long-range kamikaze missions.

Significantly, the Arash UAV uses a jet-assisted takeoff (JATO) system, eliminating the need for a runway. This capability allows the drone to be launched from mobile platforms, increasing its tactical flexibility and suitability for varied geographic conditions.

