The ministry said almost one in six of the patients have been hospitalized.
This comes as 44 Covid patients also lost their lives over the period, taking the total number of deaths to 131,211 in Iran since the pandemic began.
The ministry also noted that many Iranian cities had zero or single fatalities Wednesday, with Tehran Province accounting for most of the deaths, followed by the provinces of East Azarbaijan and Yazd.
That, the ministry said, leaves no city in the red or orange zones – the most serious Covid alert levels. Currently, 395 cities are in the blue zone and 53 in the slightly serious yellow alert.
Iran logs +2000 new Covid cases, 44 new deaths
Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday 2,103 new coronavirus patients have been identified in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the total national caseload past the six million mark.
