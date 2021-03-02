Iran Likely to Approve FATF Soon: Official

An Iranian official says the bills proposed by the Rouhani administration on adoption of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards will probably be approved at the Iranian Expediency Council soon.

Mohammad-Reza Bahonar, a conservative member of the council, said the key point with regards to the FATF is to see where national interests are or are not compatible with global interests.

The official stressed that Iran is against terrorism, and added the country will announce at international circles how it will join the Palermo protocols and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) mechanism.

“However, this should not be a lever to neutralize Iran’s fight against sanctions. This is a technical and precise job which takes some time to do,” he said.

“In order to neutralize sanctions, we need to circumvent them some times and ignore the laws of hostile countries,” he said.