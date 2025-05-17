IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran’s Leader slams Trump’s peace rhetoric as ‘shameful lie’

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has strongly criticized US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about using power for peace, calling them “a disgrace” and “an outright lie.”

Speaking during a meeting with educators from across the country on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei described Trump’s statements during his recent regional visit as “beneath response” and “a source of shame for both the speaker and the American nation.”

“He claimed he wants to use power to create peace. That is a lie. When have they ever used power for peace?” the Leader asked. “They use these ten-ton bombs to give the Zionist regime a chance to drop them on the children of Gaza, hospitals, people’s homes, in Lebanon, and everywhere else.”

Ayatollah Khamenei added that while power can be used for peace and security, the US has used its might to deliver deadly weapons to allies like Israel, leading to civilian deaths in Gaza, Lebanon, and other conflict zones.

The Leader pointed out Iran’s stance, stating, “It is precisely for this reason that, to the dismay of our enemies, we will continue to strengthen our national power every day, God willing.”

