Iran Leader endorses new President Pezeshkian, slams Israel’s criminality

In a ceremony broadcast live, Ayatollah Khamenei gave his formal approval for Pezeshkian, who won the snap presidential election runoff on July 5 on a platform of reforms.

The months-long Israeli carnage and the US support for the Israeli regime took center stage in the ceremony, with the Leader slamming the regime for “setting a new record in criminality,” and “presenting the ugliest face of terrorism.”

Ayatollah Khamenei praised Palestinian resistance movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad for standing up against Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza since Oct. 7 last year and said, “The Zionist regime is not a state, it is a criminal gang, a band of killers and terrorists.”

He also rebuked the US Congress for hosting the Israeli regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the move a “major disgrace.”

The Iranian Leader recommend the new Iranian administration to pursue an active foreign policy and work on interactions with the neighboring countries.

The Leader also advised the new administration to pursue crucial issues, including improving people’s livelihood, with perseverance and steadfastness.

Pezeshkian’s swearing-in ceremony will be held on Tuesday when some 300 foreign officials and representatives will attend the event.