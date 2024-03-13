Iran Leader says Palestine to bring Israel to its knees

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with Quran reciters and memorizers on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.

“Today, what is coming to pass in Gaza is the apex of crime, malice and brutality,” the Leader said as he pointed to the 158th day of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

“The [Palestinian] resistance is still standing strong and will bring the Zionists to their knees.”

Some Muslim countries, the Leader added, are taking sides with the Israeli regime in its brutal aggression.

“In the Islamic world, some governments help the enemies of the oppressed Palestinian people. God willing, they will see the punishment for this perfidy.”

The Leader stated it is a disgrace to Western civilization that Israel has committed unprecedented crimes in Gaza, such as the killing of children and babies through starvation and thirst.

“Although the Zionists have all kinds of weapons and aid coming from the United States and the West, they have not been able to do anything whatsoever in the face of the unique patience of the people of Gaza and the resilience of resistance fighters.”

The holy fasting month of Ramadan started in the Gaza Strip, with a population of approximately 2.3 million, on Monday. The territory has been under the occupying regime’s incessant bombardment for more than five months.

Israel had rejected multiple calls from the international community, organizations and rights groups for a humanitarian truce to take effect before the holy Muslim month.

Israel began the genocidal war on October 7, 2023, after Hamas-led Palestinian resistance groups carried out Operation al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Since then, the regime has at least 31,100 Palestinians and injured some 72,900 others.

The regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the Palestinians living there.