Iran leader’s advisor reiterates red line on uranium enrichment

Velayati also reiterated Iran’s openness to dialogue with the US, but only if national red lines, particularly on enrichment, are respected.

He however described the US as untrustworthy.

Velayati’s remarks came during a meeting in Tehran with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi. Velayati further condemned the Zionist regime’s aggression against Gaza, supported by the US, and urged unity among Islamic countries in confronting illegal actions by Tel Aviv.

The Pakistan side reaffirmed his country’s support for Iran and denounced recent acts of aggression by the Zionist regime and the US on Iranian soil.