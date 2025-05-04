Official: Iran advances key AI document implementation

Abdolhossein Khosropanah said substantial progress has been made in executing the national AI framework, which aims to boost the country’s AI development, despite the absence of a National AI Organization.

Khosropanah emphasized that once the document is formally approved by the council, the president will issue an executive order for its implementation.

He expressed hope that with the full implementation of the plan, Iran will accelerate its efforts to develop AI technologies in the coming decade.

Additionally, Khosropanah revealed that the Quantum Technology document was approved by the designated council and is currently under review by the Supreme Council.

If no objections arise in the next two weeks, it will be sent for final approval before being communicated to the president, he noted.

Khosropanah also underscored the importance of government investment and private sector involvement in advancing AI and urged universities to adopt modern, smart methodologies rather than relying on traditional approaches.