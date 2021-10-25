Iran keeps up vaccination pace with about 954,000 new shots

The Iranian Health Ministry says nearly 954,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry announced on Monday that a total of over 81,360,000 Covid-19 shots have been administered since the beginning of the outbreak.

Iran was long criticized for its slow pace of inoculations, but it has intensified imports and domestic production of different types of Covid-19 vaccine over the past months in a bid to contain the outbreak.

The ministry’s latest figures also show that 140 more people have lost their lives to the deadly respiratory disease compared to 171 fatalities reported a day earlier. Over 7,500 new infection cases were also reported on Monday.

The number of daily fatalities has been below 200 for several days now but health authorities are warning that the increasing number of infection cases could mean that another wave of the disease could be looming on the horizon.

Iran has so far been hit by five Covid-19 waves with official figures putting the total death toll at over 125,360 since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.