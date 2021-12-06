Iran keeper best player of world handball match in Norway

The goalkeeper of the Iranian side in the women’s handball face-off with Norway has scored a feat, winning the player of the match.

The competition was held as part of the International Handball Federation’s Women’s World Championship 2021.

The Iranian national team were seen as the underdog against Norway, the reigning European champions and one of the most decorated handball teams in history with three world championships on its records.

The Iranian team were beaten 41 to 9 and that’s why Iranian goalkeeper Fatemeh Khalili winning the player of the match did matter.

She helped Iran take the lead in the match with her excellent outings, ending the first half with seven saves, after an outstanding outing two days ago against Romania, when she stopped 18 shots.