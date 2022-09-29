Thursday, September 29, 2022
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Iran says to keep cooperating with IAEA

By IFP Editorial Staff
Mohammad Eslami

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says it will continue to work closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resolve all issues between the two sides.

“Iran has set the stage for sustained cooperation with the IAEA with regards to nuclear activities, and has reassured the agency of that cooperation, something the IAEA has, time and again, acknowledged,” said AEOI head Mohammad Eslami on the sidelines of the 66th General Conference of the IAEA in Vienna.

In that conference, said Eslami, Iran stressed its straightforward and legal stances and expressed its expectations of the IAEA and of the conference.

“It is important to us that we should be able to remove obstacles on the way of our country in order to move forward with our development programs based on the Comprehensive Strategic Nuclear Industry Document,” he added.

“We remain committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and facilitate the IAEA’s monitoring of our activities in compliance with the agency’s regulations, and will do so in the future as well,” he explained.

