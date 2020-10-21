Iran, Kazakhstan Agree to Ease Visa Requirements

Iran and Kazakhstan have agreed to ease their visa requirements following a meeting of the two sides’ foreign ministry officials.

Mahmoud Adib, the director-general for consular affairs at the Iranian Foreign Ministry and his Kazakh counterpart Akataev Bauyrzhan, co-chaired the ninth meeting of the Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Consular Committee on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the two sides agreed to ease requirements for business, tourist and diplomatic visas, offer consular support to the nationals of the two countries, fight drug trafficking and organized crimes, and exchange mutual cooperation agreements on judicial issues.

As announced by the Iranian official, the Kazakh government has officially put Iran on its list of electronic visa issuance, and once the coronavirus restrictions imposed on Iranian nationals are lifted, they can obtain visas electronically at entry points to Kazakhstan.