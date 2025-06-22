Iran Judiciary: Mossad spy executed following full legal process

According to Iran’s Judiciary Media Center, Majid Mossayebi was arrested and prosecuted on charges of moharebeh (waging war against God) and corruption on earth through espionage and intelligence cooperation in favor of the Zionist regime. After the full legal process and confirmation of the sentence by Iran’s Supreme Court, he was executed on Sunday morning.

Based on the case documents, Mossayebi attempted to provide Mossad with classified information, details about sensitive locations inside Iran, and identities of specific individuals. In return, he received cryptocurrency as payment.

The report states that he had established contact with a Mossad handler named “David” in one of the Persian Gulf countries and had been submitting weekly reports through a secure communication channel.

After being identified and arrested, and following trial sessions held in the presence of both the defendant and his lawyer, the Revolutionary Court in Isfahan sentenced Mossayebi to death on charges of moharebeh and corruption on earth for collaborating with hostile foreign governments and espionage.