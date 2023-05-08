Iran judiciary issues guilty plea for Trump, other US officials over General Soleimani’s assassination

Ali Salehi said that the guilty plea demands a competent court issue a sentence for those convicted of involvement in the crime.

Salehi also said Trump, Pompeo and Mckenzie were charged with involvement in an act of terror that led to homicide, action against Iran’s domestic and external security and funding terrorism.

Tehran’s prosecutor general said he had sent separate requests for judicial cooperation to 9 countries that might have played a role in the assassination of general Soleimani and his companions, or that part of terrorist attack was directed or carried out through their territory, and it received responses from their side.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi said Iran remains committed to its international obligations, including the principle of immunity for sitting government officials, but it sticks to its obligation to investigate the terrorist crime against humanity.

General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad Airport in early January 2020.