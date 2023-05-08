Monday, May 8, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveHuman RightsJudiciary

Iran judiciary issues guilty plea for Trump, other US officials over General Soleimani’s assassination

By IFP Editorial Staff
Trump Pompeo Pence

Tehran’s prosecutor general has issued a guilty plea for over 70 people including former US president Donald Trump, secretary of state Mike Pompeo and general Frank Mckenzie in connection with the assassination of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

Ali Salehi said that the guilty plea demands a competent court issue a sentence for those convicted of involvement in the crime.

Salehi also said Trump, Pompeo and Mckenzie were charged with involvement in an act of terror that led to homicide, action against Iran’s domestic and external security and funding terrorism.

Tehran’s prosecutor general said he had sent separate requests for judicial cooperation to 9 countries that might have played a role in the assassination of general Soleimani and his companions, or that part of terrorist attack was directed or carried out through their territory, and it received responses from their side.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salehi said Iran remains committed to its international obligations, including the principle of immunity for sitting government officials, but it sticks to its obligation to investigate the terrorist crime against humanity.

General Soleimani was assassinated in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad Airport in early January 2020.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks