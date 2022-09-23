Friday, September 23, 2022
Iran’s judiciary chief orders speedy action against ‘rioters’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Protests

Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei has ordered a swift action to deal with 'rioters' to maintain peace and security across the country after several days of protests following the death of a young Iranian woman who police confirm had a heart attack in custody.

Mohseni Ejei, in separate phone calls with the Attorney General and judicial authorities, instructed them to “maintain the security and peace of the citizens and restore their normal daily life throughout the country.”

He also said the main elements, who disturb peace, vandalize public and government property, and disobey the police, have ties with foreign spy services.

The nationwide protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 following her arrest by the morality police over her ‘unsuitable attire’ are the biggest in Iran since 2019 and have left over two dozen dead including three anti-riot Baji forces, and many more injured.

In a statement released on Thursday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) expressed sympathy with the family and relatives of Amini, and called on the judiciary to prosecute ‘those who spread false news and rumors.’

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was in New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly’s annual session, said on Thursday that ‘acts of chaos’ are not acceptable.

The media have reported that pro-government protests have been planned for later on Friday.

